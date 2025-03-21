Live
Komatireddy lays emphasis on women edn
Inaugurates additional classrooms at women’s college
Nalgonda: Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy emphasized the importance of women’s education for the devel-opment of families, society, and the nation.
He inaugurated additional classrooms at Ramagiri Women’s Degree College in Nalgonda on Thursday, built with Rs 1 crore from SDF funds.
Addressing students, he encouraged them to work hard, avoid wasting time, and draw inspiration from successful women.
He assured further development of the college, including a new block and a biotech-nology lab.
The minister advised students to limit mobile phone use, warning of its distractions. Praising the Pratik Foundation for increasing junior college student strength from 400 to 3,000, he urged efforts to achieve a state rank. He also inspected a proposed petrol pump and restaurant site near the government medical college, to be managed by the Women’s Federation.
Additionally, he reviewed the construction of a water tank at SLBC Battai Market, instructing officials to complete it promptly. Collector Ila Tripati, Additional Collector Srinivas, College Principal Srinivas Raju, Gona Reddy, and Con-gress women wing president Gopagani Madhavi accompanied the minister.