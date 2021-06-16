Kothagudem: 19 Maoists militia members surrender

Kothagudem: 19 militia members and village committee members of CPI Maoists, including three women militia members, surrendered before Kothagudem police and 141 Bn CRPF on Tuesday.

Briefing the media here, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said the surrendered militia members and village committee members belong to Puligundala and Bakkachintalapadu of Cherla mandal and Mulakanapalli of Dummugudem mandal in the district.

They were working for Maoist Cherla Area Committee. Regular community policing programmes by the district police and development activities under-taken by the State government convinced them to surrender to the police, Dutt said.

He appealed to Maoist leaders, members and militia members to surrender to police to live a better life. The SP handed over immediate relief to the surrendered Maoists on the occasion.

Additional SP V Tirupathi, Bhadrachalam ASP Dr Vineeth G, 141 Bn CRPF Commandant Pramod Pawar, Cherla CI Boddu Ashok, Dummugudem CI Nalagatla Venkateshwarlu and others were present.