Kothagudem: BJP, JSP will win big in Kothagudem says KV Ranga Kiran

Kothagudem : In a significant display of confidence, BJP Kothagudem district president KV Ranga Kiran asserted that the BJP and JanaSenaParty (JSP) candidates will win a good majority in the district. He was speaking with party leaders during a meeting held in the temple town Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

Addressing the members, he called on them to strive for the party’s victory. “The people are attracted towards achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They want to extend full support to BJP,” he said.

In addition, he urged party leaders, workers, and fans of JSP chief Pavan Kalyan to participate in road shows of party candidates with full enthusiasm. He asserted that the BJP will come to power in the State and establish ‘Rama Rajyyam’ soon.

Bhadrachalam candidate KunjaDharama, Assembly observer Patibandla Ramakrishna, Behra Raju, and others participated in the programme.