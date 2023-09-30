KTR lays foundation stone for Palm Oil factory in Khammam

Telangana Minister KTR is currently visiting Khammam district, where foundation for important development projects are taking place. Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Puvvada Ajay have laid the foundation stone for the Palm Oil factory in Anjanapuram, located in the Konijarla mandal of the district. This event was attended by MLAs Ramulu Naik, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaviraju Ravichandra, Parthasarathi Reddy, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, and the District Collector.







Minister @KTRBRS speaking after breaking ground for Godrej Agrovet's Integrated Palm Oil Complex in Gubbagurthy Village, Khammam district. https://t.co/9GpyuRNLim — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) September 30, 2023





Following the foundation stone laying ceremony, several other projects are scheduled to be inaugurated. These include the opening of the NTR Park situated at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam city, the Municipal Sports Park near SBIT College, parks built along the Gollapadu Channel, and the Veg and Non-Veg Markets in VDOs Colony.

The visit of Minister KTR and the various development initiatives in Khammam district aim to enhance the infrastructure and amenities for the benefit of the local community.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR has made some statements regarding the Congress party. He referred the Congress party as a "420 party" and emphasized the need to protect Chief Minister KCR, who is credited with transforming the lives of farmers. Minister KTR highlighted the government's goal of cultivating oil palm in 20 lakh acres across the state, emphasizing the benefits associated with this cultivation. He urged the farmers in the area to take advantage of the factory and grow economically.

Minister KTR also praised the dynamic nature of the people in Khammam district and called for the Congress party defeat in the upcoming elections. He stated that the victory of BRS should serve as a turning point for development.



