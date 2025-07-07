Lion’s Club distributes solar panels to Anganwadi centres

Khammam: Lions Club of Khammam unit president P Prabhakar Reddy praised the services of young volunteer Abhi Bathula from New Jersey, USA. A programme was organised at the Lions Club in collaboration with young volunteer Abhi Bathula here on Sunday. They distributed solar panels and lights to five Anganwadi centres of G Nacharam, Nookalampadu, Enkoor I, AP Thanda, and Nacharam II.

The grandparents of young volunteer Dr. Bathula Janakiramaiah and Dr. Bathula Sarojini who participated in the event continued its ongoing initiative to bring solar power to Anganwadi centres in Khammam district, promoting the mission to support early childhood education and sustainable development. They set up 10 solar systems in 10 Anganwadi centres in the district earlier. Encouraged by the positive impact, the Lions Club approached the team to extend the project to five more centres now. They told, the solar power systems will provide reliable electricity to the Anganwadi’s, ensuring better lighting and ventilation. These improvements are expected to enhance the daily experience of both children and staff, creating a safer and more comfortable environment.

Teachers and parents expressed their appreciation, emphasising that even small upgrades can make a significant difference in daily activities and child development.