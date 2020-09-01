Locals Set Ablaze Corporator Car in Khammam
Highlights
Tension prevailed in the first division in the municipal Corporation limits when a group of locals set ablaze the car owned by Corporator Ramurthy Naik
Khammam: Tension prevailed in the first division in the municipal Corporation limits when a group of locals set ablaze the car owned by Corporator Ramurthy Naik. The cooperator was facing the allegations of his role in the death of a youth in the area.
Police said locals chased Ramurthy car when he entered the area. In a fear, He got down the vehicle and took shelter in nearby school. People damaged the vehicle and set ablaze. Police rushed to the spot and situtauion is under control.
