Lord Rama's coronation performed with fervour

The priests of Sree Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple performed the coronation (Pattabhishekam) ceremony of Lord Rama with royal honoursat the Bhadradri temple on Friday. This year, they also performed Pushkar Samrajya Pattabhishekam that is held once in every 12 years. The rituals, specific to Lord Sri Rama, were watched by thousands of devotees.Later, the priests performed Mahakumbha Theertha Prokshana.The programme was conducted as per the traditions after the completion of the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his Consort Sita on Thursday.





After the special pujas, the decorated deities were taken out in a grand procession to Mithila Stadium. A large number of devotees took part in the procession. On the occasion, the devotees performed bhajan and women devotees played kolatamamidst the chanting of "RamaRama." The priests placed the deities in the decorated Kalyanamandapam in Mithila Stadium. The ceremony began at 10 am with ViswakshenaPuja and the entire coronation programme was wascompleted by 2 pm.





The main priest of the temple K E Sthala Sai and Vedha pandit Murali Krishnamacharyulu explained the significance of the programme and the importance of the Pushkara Samrajya Pattabhishekam. Amid the chant of"Rama, Rama," the devotees enjoyedevery moment of the ceremony. Seer AhobilaRamanjunaJeeya Swamy was also present at the programme. He explained the programme in detail to the devotees. Governor Dr TamilisaiSoundararajan attended the programme and presented silk clothes. Minister for Tribal Welfare SatyavathiRathode, Collector Anudeep, EO L Rama Devi and other officials were also present.