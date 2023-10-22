Mahabubnagar: AISF demands TSPSC board dissolution

Mahabubnagar : The All India State Student’s Federation (AISF) has strongly criticised the BRS government, demanding the immediate dissolution of the allegedly corrupt Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) board.

On Saturday, led by C Raju, State assistant secretary of AISF, the organisation voiced concerns about the government’s inability to successfully conduct a single Group-1, exam in the last decade. The AISF leadership called for youth awareness and urged them to vote against the current administration in the upcoming elections.

In this regard, C Raju reminded the public of the Chief Minister’s promise to provide 80,000 government jobs for the State’s unemployed youth, a commitment that remains unfulfilled. He emphasised that the government’s failure to conduct group exams flawlessly has eroded confidence among the youth.

In response to the IT Minister KTR’s statement about reforming TSPSC for transparency and accountability, Raju contended that the government’s acknowledgement of corruption within TSPSC implies its indirect responsibility for the plight of unemployed youth.

In addition, the AISF highlighted the Biswal Committee report, which revealed a substantial number of vacant positions in the State, including those promised in the 2018 election manifesto, which included an allowance of Rs 3016 for unemployed youth.

“Despite these pledges, the government has failed to take substantial action to address youth unemployment. The combination of job scarcity and the government’s inability to conduct secure exams has driven some desperate youth to contemplate suicide,” said Raju. District president Lakshman, vice-president Sekhar, and other leaders expressed their support for AISF’s cause.