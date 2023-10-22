Mahabubnagar: Anticipation builds up for K Chandrashekar Rao’s visit

Mahabubnagar : Preparations for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s grand spectacle, ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ are underway in Wanaparthy district. The event, which is scheduled for October 26, will take place at the Polytechnic College Grounds in Wanaparthy Town, and is generating considerable excitement as it aims to draw a substantial crowd.

Agriculture Minister and Wanaparthy MLA Singireddy Niranjan Reddy is spearheading the efforts for the event. Local sources within the BRS party have divulged that no effort is being spared to ensure the resounding success of the Praja Ashirwada Sabha. The objective is to assemble nearly one lakh attendees, demonstrating the party’s strength in the district.

KCR will deliver a keynote address to the public, which is expected to showcase the developmental initiatives undertaken during the nine years of BRS rule. Additionally, he will unveil new programmes and proposals from the party’s election manifesto, seeking to secure further support from the people.

The Agriculture Minister has expressed optimism that the remarkable track record of development and welfare will solidify the community’s backing, reinforcing their commitment to future development projects. The impending visit of Chief Minister KCR is generating significant anticipation in Wanaparthy, underscoring the BRS party’s dedication to the region’s progress.