Mahabubnagar: Muslim support boosts Congress confidence

Mahabubnagar : In a significant show of solidarity, members of the Muslim and minority communities came out in large numbers to express their unwavering support for Janampally Anirudh Reddy, the Congress party’s candidate for the upcoming elections in Jadcherla.

The overwhelming endorsement from elders, youth, and women in the 26th Ward on Saturday has boosted the momentum of Anirudh Reddy’s election campaign. Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Anirudh emphasised the longstanding alliance between Muslims, minorities, and the Congress party, highlighting their crucial role as a steadfast support base.

He expressed optimism that this support would persist, underlining the importance of defeating the perceived arrogance, corruption, and atrocity associated with the current BRS government. During a gathering in Nagasala village of Jadcherla Mandal, he recounted his proactive response to the drinking water scarcity issue faced by the villagers in 2015.

He recalled personally funding the drilling of a bore well to address the crisis, marking it as part of his commitment to social service. Urging the electorate to recognise his past contributions, he appealed for their valuable votes to secure the Jadcherla MLA seat, vowing to leverage his authority for more welfare and development initiatives.