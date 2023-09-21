Live
Mahabubnagar: Orientation held at JNEC for freshers
Mahabubnagar: A orientation programme was recently organised for the first-year students at Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College. The event was graced by KS Ravi Kumar, the chairman of the college, who explained the achievements as well as highlights of education at the college, which was was established in 1997in honour of Bharat RatnaLoknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, with the blessings of his political mentee, late S Jaipal Reddy. He extended a warm welcome to the 27th batch of engineering students and lateral entry students.
The JPNCE Chairman emphasized the importance of hard work during the college years to excel in studies. Highlighting the academic achievements of the college, he mentioned that the students had secured a gold medal at JNTU University in the civil and mechanical engineering departments. He urged the college community to fully utilise the available facilities and strive for excellence in all aspects of education.
Ankit Jain, Executive Director of One Window took the opportunity to provide insights on educational opportunities and career prospects abroad. Department heads presented information about their respective branches and the college’s robust training and placement programmes. The event was attended by college secretary Sri V Venkata Rama Rao, director Dr Lingan Gowda Kulkarni, principal Dr Sujeevan Kumar, and principal of College Polytechnic VE Chandrasekhar and others.