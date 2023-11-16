Live
Just In
Mahabubnagar: Several oppn netas switch over to BRS
Many BJP and TDP leaders shifted their allegiance tothe BRS party in Mahabubnagar in support of the candidature of V Srinivas Goud, the Excise Minister and BRS sitting MLA who is seeking third time election from Mahabubnagar constituency.
PasulaVasantha Venkat Ramulu, former MPTC of Dharmapur village,former MPTC Mahabubnagar rural mandalChandranduMudiraj, former Mahabubnagar TDP president Hotel Lakshmaiahand others joined the BRS in his presence.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud said that many leaders from BJP, Congress and TDP were joining BRS to ensure that the trend of development and welfare programmes launched by the BRS party continues.
The leaders said they were attracted by the development of Mahabubnagar and the sincere efforts of Srinivas Goud to transform Mahabubangar into a well-developed city in Telangana.