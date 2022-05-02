May Day celebrated by unions, workers

Khammam: Workers, labour and leaders of various trade union leaders participated in the May Day celebrations across the district on Sunday.

They took out rallies and explained the importance of the day on the occasion.

The leaders hoisted their trade union flags at their offices and road junctions. During the day, an atmosphere of bonhomie was plausible among the workers' fraternity. The leaders vowed to strive for the protection of labour rights.

They also called upon the workers to get ready to wage a struggle to uphold their rights.