Mega response to job mela

Khammam : In a significant initiative, more than 65 companies hailing from Hyderabad, Warangal, and surrounding areas collaborated to conduct a Mega Job Mela at Sardar Patel Stadium on Saturday. The event, organised by the Telangana Youth Services Department, aimed to provide employment prospects for thousands of aspiring individuals.

The inauguration of the Mega Job Mela was conducted by District Collector VP Gautham, who expressed his enthusiasm for the participation of various companies in facilitating job opportunities for the youth. He urged attendees to capitalise on the event and explore the job openings available.

During his speech, Gautham highlighted the substantial job openings ranging from 500 positions with salaries between Rs 45,000 to 50,000 and over 3,000 jobs offering salaries between Rs 25,000 to 45,000. He underscored the government’s commitment to creating two lakh jobs, encouraging individuals to secure employment opportunities.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with 11,530 people registering for the job fair in the district. Out of these, 1,122 youths successfully secured positions with various companies, and an additional 2,698 have been shortlisted for further consideration.

Representatives from participating companies will conduct interviews to finalise selections and distribute offer letters to the chosen candidates. As a gesture of achievement, the Collector personally handed over offer letters to individuals who secured jobs on the opening day. District Youth Services and Sports Development Officer Sunil Reddy, District Employment Officer K. Sriram, Jagannadham, along with representatives from various companies, were present at the event.