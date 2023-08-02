Merger of TSRTC with govt drives employees into celebrations

Karimnagar: The TSRTC employees who had been very disappointed and angry with the State government for neglecting them, burst into celebration as they heard CM KCR’s decision of merging the corporation with the government.

They distributed sweets and congratulated each other. Employees and workers working together to steer RTC from losses to profits over the years took the many issues to the attention of the government on various occasions, and recognising them as government employees was one among many demands.

With the government’s decision, 3,352 employees including drivers, conductors and other staff in 11 depots of Karimnagar region will be benefited. The employees and workers are happy for the benefits that have come to them.

“The auspicious day they had been waiting for many years has come today and the RTC workers will be indebted to the BRS government,” jubilant RTC driver Gulab Dastagiri told The Hans India.

A woman constable Thota Rani working in security wing said that they are happy to be recognised as government employees and thanked the Telangana government for fulfilling the long-awaited wish.

A regional workshop was set up in Karimnagar to serve Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam regions. Around 3,532 workers are working in Karimnagar region with 11 depots including drivers, conductors and other staff.

Bus body repair unit as well as stores engine spare parts are located here in Karimnagar region. Every day about five or six depots workers come here for parts for various needs related to their respective depots and hence there are large number of RTC workers in Karimnagar district.