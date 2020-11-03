Minister Ajay inaugurates 2BHK houses in Khammam

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated double bedroom houses in Manchukonda village under Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Tuesday. He informed that the State government expended Rs 1.51 crore for the construction of 30 double bedroom houses here.

The Minister said the dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao - construction 2BHK houses, going on at a brisk pace in Khammam district. After the State formation, the TRS government had constructed double bedroom houses, each at Rs 10 lakh, to the homeless people in the State and these houses will be allotted through lottery system to the beneficiaries. Nearly 2,400 double bedroom houses were constructed in Khammam constituency only. He said that the government had constructed 1,248 double bedroom houses under 56 blocks in Tekulapally village and they will be ready for inauguration in a couple of days.

The Minister stated Raghunadhapalem mandal became as a model as large amounts of funds were expended for the development and construction of roads and dividers, central lighting works etc. Rs 50 lakh were allotted for the construction of Tahsildar office, Rs 50 lakh for police station, Rs 1 crore for constructing cold storage and construction of six Rythu Vedhikalu is under way, he explained.

District Collector RV Karnan gave the details of development works sanctioned in Raghunadhapalem mandal and appealed to the people to cooperate in registering their lands on Dharani portal.

Earlier, Minister Ajay inspected Dharani portal registration process at tahsildar office in Raghunadhapalem and handed over passbook to the landowner. He also released fish seeds in Ooracheruv at Khanapuram. He said nearly 33,000 varieties of fish seeds were released in the programme. Later Minister Ajay distributed groceries to private teachers in Khammam town. MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Agricultural Marketing Chairman M Venkat Raman, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, ZPTC Priyanka, MPP BhukyaGouri, MPTC Tejavath Rani, Sarpanch Vijay, Rythu co-ordination member M Sudhakar, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer Ravindernath, Tahsildar Narasimha Rao and others were participated in the meeting.