Minister Eashwar bids farewell to Collector Sangeeta Satyanarayana

Peddapalli: Collector Dr. S Sangeeta Satyanarayana and additional Collectors have rendered excellent services towards comprehensive development of Peddapalli district, said Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar.

In the wake of the transfer of IAS officers in the State, Collector Dr. Sangeeta Satyanarayana, additional Collectors V Lakshminarayana and Kumar Deepak were transferred. A farewell programme was organised here on Wednesday.

Eshwar said that Dr. Sangeeta Satyanarayana as the District Collector of Peddapalli worked for the all-round development of the district for the last two and a half years. The Minister praised the efforts and leadership of the Collector in purchasing grain at a record level and solving the R&R problems effectively.

He said that the Collector and Additional Collectors have worked hard to implement the welfare schemes with the coordination of public representatives and officials at the field level. The Minister said that the Collector has succeeded in gaining a good reputation among the people and has made special efforts in making Peddapally district ideal in all fields.

District ZP Chairman Putta Madhukar and Peddapalli MLA Dasa Rimanohar Reddy said that in the last two and a half years in Peddapalli district, the District Collector and Additional Collectors have worked very hard to ensure that the development and welfare programmes of the government are provided to every deserving person at the field level. The new district Collector Muzammil Khan and chairman of district library organization Raghuveer Singh, district officials and others participated in this programme.