Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspects IT Hub works in Khammam

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday inspected IT Hub works in Khammam town. After inspecting the elevation, office, seating and hall works, speaking with the media, he said the work in IT Hub is going on a faster pace.

The Minister instructed the officers to construct parking, fountain works in the premises of IT Hub and the works should be completed within stipulated time.

Corporators Kamarthapu Murali, Chava Narayana Rao and others took part in the programme.