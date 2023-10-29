Live
Miryalguda: Glitch sets off false alarm in EVM room
District Election officer and Collector Karnan, SP Apoorva Rao and political parties representatives inspected the EVM strong room here on Saturday.
Miryalguda : District Election officer and Collector Karnan, SP Apoorva Rao and political parties representatives inspected the EVM strong room here on Saturday. They went there following an alert from the Returning Officer, 88-Miryalaguda constituency, and Revenue Divisional Officer, Miryalaguda, that the fire alarm had been going off from the EVM and VVPAT strong room located at Government Junior College since 8.30 am. After intimating the Chief Electoral Officer, the officials and the political leaders entered EVM strong room opened at 12.05 pm in the presence of District Election Officer and SP.
It was noticed that there was no smoke inside the strong room and it turned out to be false alarm from one of the smoke detectors there. The Station Fire Officer of Miryalaguda examined the smoke detector and reported that the false alarm was triggered due to a technical glitch.
All the political representatives expressed satisfaction about the measures taken by the district administration in opening and closing of EVM strong room as per the guidelines of ECI.
Md Saleem of INC, T Bhargav of BRS, P Dinesh of BSP, Md Kuthubuddin of AAP, Syed Farooq of AIMIM, K Sathyam of TDP, R Purushotham Reddy of BJP and M Ravi Naik of CPM took part in the inspection.