Moved by plight of students, former sarpanch donates cycles

Huzurnagar: Moved by the sight of students walking long distances daily to the school former Sarpanch Annem Sirisha Kondareddy donated bicycles to them.

Students, who were struggling to walk long distance to attend the school, expressed happiness at the relief this gesture has brought them.

Annem Sirisha Kondareddy and her husband, residents of Vepalasingaram village in Huzurnagar mandal of Suryapet district, donated 20 bicycles free of cost to girl and boy students of the local RCM school.

The Kondareddy couple identified their hardship and distributed the bicycles through the hands of school headmistress Sister Usha and former ZPTC member Koppula Saidireddy. Inspired by her father, Venkata Reddy, who was known for his various service activities in the village, Kondareddy has been actively organizing welfare programmes.

In her father’s name, she arranged a free ambulance service to provide quick medical assistance to the sick in the village and made water tankers available to quench the thirst of the local community. During the Covid pandemic, the Kondareddy family served free meals to the elderly, homeless, patients, demonstrating their charitable spirit.

Driven by a desire to do something meaningful for her native village, Sirisha Kondareddy continues to carry forward her father’s legacy of service. The villagers and elders have been expressing their appreciation and admiration for her noble initiatives.