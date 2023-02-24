MP Ravichandra inspects national highway works

Khammam: Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra inspected the ongoing national highway works between Kodada-Kurivi in the district on Friday. The MP visited the BRS workers who were injured in a road accident in Khanapuram under Mudigonda mandal. Later along with ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju he inspected the national highway works.





The leaders brought the attention of the MP to Mudigonda-Suvarnapuram road where many accidents take place. They said that there is a need to build an underpass as there is a possibility of accidents.

MP Ravichandra immediately responded and called Union Minister of Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari office over phone and explained the area through video phone to Peshi officials and they responded positively.