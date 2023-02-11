  • Menu
MP Bandi Partha Sarathi Reddy takes up junior college works

MP Bandi Partha Sarathi Reddy addressing a meeting after the ground breaking ceremony for a junior college in Kandukur in Khammam district on Friday
Highlights

Rajaya Sabha Member Bandi Partha Saradhi Reddy participated in the ground breaking ceremony for the construction works of junior college buildings in Kandukuru village under Vemsoor mandal in the district on Friday.

Khammam: Rajaya Sabha Member Bandi Partha Saradhi Reddy participated in the ground breaking ceremony for the construction works of junior college buildings in Kandukuru village under Vemsoor mandal in the district on Friday. He along with MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated in the programme in his native village.


He is constructing the junior college in the name of his mother BandiSomakantham. The villagers conveyed special thanks to the MP for making efforts for the development of the village.

