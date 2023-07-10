Munugodu Congress riven by groupism

Munugodu : The factional war in the Congress party in Munugodu assembly constituency is getting more intense by the day. Challamala Krishna Reddy and BC leader Punna Kailash, who is hoping for a party ticket in the next election, Palvai Sravanti, who contested and lost in the last byelection, are engaged in one-upmanship in the local unit. Sravanti and Punna Kailash, who are demanding cancellation of appointments of Challamalla’s followers in mandal Congress committee, along with their followers, protested at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday and also submitted their case before the PCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Following new appointments, Challamalla Krishna Reddy is organising meetings with his followers in the mandal. Sore over this, Sravanti and Kailash are mobilising their cadre against his dominance. On Sunday, the supporters of Punna Kailash organised a funeral procession to a Challamalla flexi. They raised slogans against him, calling him anti-Dalit and anti-Bahujan. Soon, Challamala’s followers rushed to the spot and were engaged in a fierce verbal duel. They also blocked the procession and a fight broke out between the two groups.

The police intervened and dispersed both the factions. The supporters of Kailash asked whether the SC, ST, BC and minorities were not eligible to contest on Congress ticket from the constituency in the assembly polls. Kailash, who took part in the Telangana movement and served the Congress for years, said a smearing campaign was launched against him as he sought the Assembly ticket for himself.