Nagar Kurnool: 257 polling staff issued memos
Nagar Kurnool : As many as 257 Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers abstained form election training classes in the district. Taking a serious note of it, Collector Uday Kumar issued memos to them, seeking explanations within three days.
He warned that non-attendance of election duties would be seriously considered and there would be disciplinary action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The training was conducted from April 3 to 8 at the District Collectorate for the four assemblies. As a large number of employees did not attend, Collector Uday Kumar is preparing ground for action against the erring officials.
