Nakrekal: ‘Let’s both resign and see who wins in re-election’

Nakrekal (Nalgonda) : In an assertive statement, Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham stated that BRS leaders who cheated the people with false promises have no right to criticise the Congress party, which is committed for welfare of the people.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Nakrekal on Saturday, he challenged former minister and Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy in a resignation and re-election battle. “We both have to resign our posts and go for fresh elections to know whose promises are 420 and whose promises are concrete,” he said.

“Former ministers including KTR, Jagadish Reddy, Kadyam Srihari and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy are criticising the guarantees given by our government as 420 even before the scheduled time of implementation of schemes,” he said.

“Jagadish Reddy gave the contract for the construction of Pillai Palli and Dharma Reddy Canals cheating the people of this area by not providing water,” he alleged, and challenged the former minister for an open discussion on his assurances. Pointing a finger at Jagadish Reddy, he asked, “Are you not the one who cheated the people of the district and turned it into 420 by not completing the Nakkala Gandi tunnel works even an inch?”