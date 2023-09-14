Live
Just In
Nalgonda: BJP confusing public in Mini Jamili name
Congress is full of traitors, says Gutha Sukhender Reddy
Nalgonda : Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has alleged that the Central government is causing confusion among the public in the name of Mini Jamili elections.
Sukhender Reddy said here on Wednesday elections are to be held in five states as per schedule. But the Center is trying to come back to power by making conspiracies.
The Chairman of the Council stated that the National Unity Day would be organized on a grand scale on September 17. He called upon the people to participate in the celebrations. The Center is conspiring to undermine democracy. The people of Telangana should make KCR the Chief Minister again for a bright future of the state, he urged.
The Congress which says that there are traitors in KCR’s cabinet should first analyse their words and actions. Telangana traitors and Telangana opponents have joined the Congress and the latest instance is that of Sharmila, he added.