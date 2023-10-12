Nalgonda: ‘Double engine sarkar must for TS prosperity’

Nalgonda : The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and MP of Chikmagalur (Karnataka), Shobha Karandlaje,has asserted that the development of Telangana state is possible only with a double engine government.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, she said that the condition of farmers has improved under the Modi government through PM KisanSamriddhi Yojana (KSY). She pointed out that Rs 2.4 lakh crore has been deposited in farmers’ accounts under the PMKSY.

The country is becoming self-sufficient in food grains production, unlike in the past when India had to import cereals and millets. Now the country is in a position to export cereals and millets to other countries. So is the case with the defence sector, too, after BJP came to power under Modi’sleadership, she said.

On other achievements of the Modi Sarkar, she informed that the BJP-led government had laid 2,500 km national highways and about 10,000 km more are in progress. The development of Railways is on fast-track and Vande Bharath point to its rapid modernisation. Airports are also witnessing never-seen-before pace of growth, she said.

Launching a broadside at the KCR government, she rued that Telangana has witnessed the highest number of farmer suicides in the country and it did not care to implement Centeral government’s Fasal Bheema Yojana which helps farmers during drought and natural calamities. The KCR government failed on all fronts, and failed to keep the promises made to the people during 2014 and 2018 assembly elections. The State is not even in a position to conduct recruitment exams through TSPSC.

Karandlajemocked the Congress government in Karnataka over its failure to implement poll promises. The government is in a pitiable position even unable to pay salaries to government employees on time. She cautioned the people of Telangana not to fall in trap of unimplementable guarantees of the Congress.

To a query, she stated that BJP relalised the dream of women’s reservation bill and would allocate MLA tickets to eligible women who are capable enough in Telangana assembly polls.