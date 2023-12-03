Nalgonda: Tension, hopes high among candidates

Nalgonda : As the counting process gears up to commence at 8 am on Sunday, candidates are on edge, eager to discover their fate. The six constituencies of Nalgonda district will witness the counting unfold in the warehouse at Duppalapalli, Thipparthy mandal of Nalgonda Constituency. The process kicks off with the counting of postal ballots, followed by votes in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Throughout the past few weeks, high-stakes campaign unfolded as both Congress and BRS parties vigorously sought voter support. AICC President Kharge and other Congress leaders actively engaged in campaign meetings, while CM KCR and IT Minister KTR led the charge for BRS candidates.The battle was not without its narrative – BRS focused on a decade of development and welfare programmes, while Congress criticised KCR’s governance, alleging dictatorship, family rule, corruption, and mounting State debts.

National leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for BJP candidates, intensifying the competition primarily between BRS and Congress. In addition, there was a massive involvement of national leaders, with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and PCC President Revanth Reddy actively supporting Congress contestants.

All eyes are now on the impending counting results. Exit polls conducted by various agencies, including IndiaToday, suggest a leaning towards the Congress. Nevertheless, KCR’s potential hat-trick victory adds an element of uncertainty to the outcome. Both BRS and Congress candidates expressed excitement and optimism, even as the public eagerly awaits the final verdict.

The Congress wave appears to have swept across the State, especially in Erstwhile Nalgonda district. As the candidates await the results, confidence emanates from BRS candidates who believe welfare scheme beneficiaries are on their side. Speculation is rife about the possibility of a historic Congress victory in Nalgonda district, echoing the party’s stronghold. The extent to which the Congress wave will materialise remains uncertain, and the fate of the candidates will be revealed in the coming hours.