Nama calls it 'role model' for other States

Khammam: The BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao, on Monday hailed the budget and allocation of funds for the development of the State and people's welfare.

Speaking to the media here, he described it as a role model for other States to take cue from. He said CM KCR gives importance to all sections of people. He expressed happiness on funds allotments for Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and Kalayana Laxmi and Sadhi Mubarak schemes in the budget. He informed that across the country people were looking to the Telangana state and were showing keen interest in KCR's rule in the country.