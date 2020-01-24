Top
Netaji remembered on his 123rd birth anniversary

Netaji remembered on his 123rd birth anniversaryLeaders of Congress and Left parties garlanding the statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose during the celebration of his 123rd birth anniversary in Khammam on Thursday
Khammam: The leaders of Congress led by Left parties, the CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) New Democracy celebrated the 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Khammam town on Thursday.

On the occasion, left leaders Nunna Nageswara Rao, Bagam Hemanth Rao and Gokinapalli Venkateswara Rao along with Congress leader Tilak and others garlanded the statue of Netaji and remembered his services to the nation. Several leaders including Ponnam Venkateswara Rao, Y Srikanth, B Ramesh, M Ramesh, Y Srinivas Rao, Y Vikram, MA Jabbar, Meera, Yakaiah, B Srinu, Potu Prasad, S Narasimha Rao, Tajuddin, A Venkateswarlu and Ashok also paid tributes on the day.

