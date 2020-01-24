Netaji remembered on his 123rd birth anniversary

Khammam: The leaders of Congress led by Left parties, the CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) New Democracy celebrated the 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Khammam town on Thursday.

On the occasion, left leaders Nunna Nageswara Rao, Bagam Hemanth Rao and Gokinapalli Venkateswara Rao along with Congress leader Tilak and others garlanded the statue of Netaji and remembered his services to the nation. Several leaders including Ponnam Venkateswara Rao, Y Srikanth, B Ramesh, M Ramesh, Y Srinivas Rao, Y Vikram, MA Jabbar, Meera, Yakaiah, B Srinu, Potu Prasad, S Narasimha Rao, Tajuddin, A Venkateswarlu and Ashok also paid tributes on the day.