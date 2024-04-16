New Bhadrachalam bridge over Godavari set to open

Bhadrachalam : Ahead of Sri Rama Navami, a wave of relief swept through the erstwhile Khammam district as the second bridge across the Godavari in Bhadrachalam nears its grand opening, bringing joy to Lord Rama devotees and commuters alike.

District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala marked the milestone with a symbolic trail walk on Monday, inviting residents to experience the bridge ahead of its formal inauguration during the Sri Ramanavami festival.

The new bridge is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on National Highway 30, a crucial link spanning Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, stands adjacent to the existing structure. Spanning 1.20 km in length and 12 m in width, supported by 37 pillars, it is poised to streamline transportation and connectivity in the region.

Initiated by North Indian Company Rajdeep Build-con Private Limited, the project entailed an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore under an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) framework. Although the endeavour commenced in April 2015 under the auspices of Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and then R&B Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, delays marred its progress.

Addressing the delays, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao intervened, escalating the issue to the Union Minister for National Highways, facilitating the project’s acceleration. Notably, it took nearly nine years for the agency to complete the project. The historical context of Bhadrachalam’s bridges adds depth to this development, with the old bridge’s foundation laid by late AP Chief Minister Dr N Sanjeeva Reddy in December 1959, culminating in its completion in a commendable five-year span by 1965.