Nizamabad: AEE suspended over poor construction quality

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy has suspended the Assistant Executive Engineer of TSEWIDC Nizamabad division, stating that the construction work of Telangana State Girls' Minority Residential School did not meet quality standards.

On Thursday, the Collector inspected the Telangana State Girls' Minority Residential School complex under construction in Pandutarva village in Bodhan zone. He observed a huge discrepancy between the progress of the work at the field and the work recorded in the Measurement Book and reprimanded AEE Nageshwar Rao.

He issued orders to suspend the AEE. The Collector also noticed that a few proposals were submitted seeking release of the funds before completing the works. He ordered further inquiry as it would expose irresponsibility and misleading the officers.