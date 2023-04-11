Now Khammam government college too get NMC's nod for academic

Hyderabad: After granting permission to two medical colleges in Asifabad and Kamreddy, The National Medical Commission has also accorded permission for Government Medical College in Khammam for the academic 2023-24. With this, three-medical colleges in Telangana have received NMC permission for starting their academic sessions from the upcoming academic year.



The NMC has permitted 100 MBBS seats to Government Medical College in Khammam from 2023-24. Last week, the national regulatory authority for medical education had given its green signal for starting two new medical colleges in Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts for the academic year 2023-24.

The National Medical Commission has permitted 100 MBBS seats each at Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

Taking this to Twitter, the State Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that in the true essence of Arogya Telangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas. It is a significant step towards achieving a medical college in every district, he added. Seven more medical colleges are at various levels for permission in Telangana, he informed.