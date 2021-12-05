Omicron: Vaccine drive at a fast clip

Khammam: The new Covid variant Omicron has put fear in people who have been keeping off vaccination. Suddenly, there is a frantic rush and people are voluntarily queuing up before the health centres, unlike in the past.

There has been a perceptible spike in the number of vaccines administered to the people in the last three days in the district. After the first and the second waves of Covid, people are seen turning lax in strictly observing Corona protocols viz., wearing masks and keeping social distance. The news of outbreak of new variant is, however, putting paid to people's indifference, with the result that people are not insisting on any particular vaccine – Covishield or Covaxin – they are simply going for which is available.

The district officers have fixed a target to complete 100% vaccination by the month-end, by reaching out to people door-to-door. They have so far achieved 96% first dose coverage in the district.

Officials put the total number of people eligible for vaccines in the district at 10,60,576. The first dose was administered to 10,21,189, the second dose to 5,70,303 members. They said the drive picked up as the Omicron news percolated deep into the society. On December 1, of the 8,803 people who registered for the vaccination, first dose was given to 3,463, second dose to 5,430. On the next day, of the 12,321 registered, 5,390 got the first jab and 6,391 the second jab. On December, first dose was provided to 7,557, second dose to 6,745.

There is also increase in the number of people coming up for tests in the wake of Omicron threat. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi informed, "we completed 95% vaccination first dose in the district and are striving for complete 100% vaccination for first dose by the end of this month." She appealed to the people to come forward voluntarily for taking vaccination. Mobile teams are conducting door-to-door tests and vaccination. She said they have a stock of 1,93,000 doses in the district. She called upon the people to strictly follow all the Covid norms such as wearing masks and physical distance and ensuring sanitation to protect themselves from the Covid.