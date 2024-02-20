  • Menu
Over `2cr MP funds allocated for dist: MP Nama
Khammam: In an announcement on Monday, BRS Lok Sabha Party leader and MP for Khammam, Nama Nageswara Rao, highlighted the extensive allocation of MP funds to address the needs of various communities across Khammam district. The decision comes in response to appeals from local party representatives, farmers, and underprivileged sections.

According to Rao, the sanctioned funds have been allocated for development projects, including the construction of CC roads, culverts, schools, Anganwadi facilities, and the compound walls of health sub-centers. Providing specific details, he revealed that an impressive sum of Rs 2 crore 10 lakh 60 thousand has been allocated for the construction of cement roads and culverts in multiple villages within Khammam, Madhira, and Paleru constituencies.

Rao stated that significant progress has already been made in executing various developmental initiatives. He assured that the foundation stones for these projects will be laid shortly, marking the commencement of the proposed works.

