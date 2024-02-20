Live
- Fintech platform Xalts acquires Contour Network to create ‘Plaid for Trade’
- Maha Assembly unanimously passes 10% Maratha quotas bill
- Special status for Mangaluru hospital
- MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined YSRCP
- Elephant attack causes chaos in Sakleshpura
- Akasa Air adopts Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system at 9 airports
- Drought pronounced: Drinking water crisis looms over Kodagu
- Complaint in Raj court against Rahul's remarks on PM, hearing on Feb 23
- PM to virtually launch facilities at NITK today
- Come clean on your daughter’s IT firm dealings: Satheesan asks Vijayan
Just In
Over `2cr MP funds allocated for dist: MP Nama
In an announcement on Monday, BRS Lok Sabha Party leader and MP for Khammam, Nama Nageswara Rao, highlighted the extensive allocation of MP funds to address the needs of various communities across Khammam district.
Khammam: In an announcement on Monday, BRS Lok Sabha Party leader and MP for Khammam, Nama Nageswara Rao, highlighted the extensive allocation of MP funds to address the needs of various communities across Khammam district. The decision comes in response to appeals from local party representatives, farmers, and underprivileged sections.
According to Rao, the sanctioned funds have been allocated for development projects, including the construction of CC roads, culverts, schools, Anganwadi facilities, and the compound walls of health sub-centers. Providing specific details, he revealed that an impressive sum of Rs 2 crore 10 lakh 60 thousand has been allocated for the construction of cement roads and culverts in multiple villages within Khammam, Madhira, and Paleru constituencies.
Rao stated that significant progress has already been made in executing various developmental initiatives. He assured that the foundation stones for these projects will be laid shortly, marking the commencement of the proposed works.