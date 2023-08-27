Palamuru targets to plant 55 lakh saplings

Mahabubnagar: Marking the occasion of the end of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of India’s Independence, Excise Minister V Srinivas Gowd inaugurated the plantation drive of 4.2 lakh saplings in Mahbubnagar district on Saturday.

The district administration has targeted to plant more than 55 lakh plants as part of the Haritha Haaram programme this year.

While planting plant saplings in front of Pista House bypass central median, the Excise Minister said that the government has decided to plant more than one crore saplings across the State in the coming days marking the end of India’s Diamond Jubilee Independence celebrations.

Stressing that the trees are very important for not just keeping the surroundings cool that providing fresh air and maintaining a balance of temperature in the environment, the Excise Minister also highlighted that trees will enable the people to lead a healthy life. He further informed that the government is soon planning to bring in new regulations that permit for construction of houses and layouts will be given if and only if the trees are planted on the said premises before commencing the construction activity. “Every household must have trees. We are planning to make it mandatory to plant trees before giving permission for house construction,” informed the Minister.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that the Chief Minister KCR with a vision to make Telangana a green state has brought the Haritaharam program. As part of this crores of saplings have been planted in the state in an unprecedented manner which is nowhere seen in the world. The Minister reminded that to push the Harita Haram programme further, nurseries have been set up in every village and municipality in the state, which are supplying lakhs and crores of plant saplings for the grand Haritha Haaram programme which is being taken up in a big way every year during the rainy season.

Referring to the plantation programme in Mahabubnagar the minister said that this year they have decided to reach a target of planting 55 lakh saplings in the district, till so fare already 4-5 lakh plant saplings have been planted and another 4.25 lakh saplings will be planted in the next few days and by end of the year they are expected to reach the plantation target of 55 lakh.