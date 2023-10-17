People will defeat opportunist Tummala, says Puvvada

Khammam: Launching a blistering attack on rival Congress party, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the grand old party is doing cheap politics and its drama will fail in Khammam.

Under the leadership of BRS youth leader Para Uday, a big bike rally was taken out from Mustafa Nagar center on Monday.

As many as 200 people joined the BRS party in the presence of Minister Puvvada. Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said that the BRS party is a great platform for youth to get good opportunities.

He reminded the youngsters that KCR provided ample opportunities in many industries, IT as well as self-help loans, politics and various fields. Khammam was once under-developed. But in just 4 years it developed exponentially with the blessings of CM KCR and KTR, he said.

He said that the best city in the state now is our Khammam city, and the reason is that all the basic facilities that people need are provided here.

Many roads, many drains, parks, sports grounds, public toilets, drinking water, uninterrupted electricity, widening of roads, central lighting, central drains, etc are being provided by the BRS government, he said.

Now more than 75,000 poor people are being given support pensions in Khammam city, he said, adding that with the manifesto introduced by CM KCR the people will benefit more in future.

“What has the ruling Congress party done to the people all these years? Did they ever try to know what the poor wants,” said the Transport Minister. Responding to the Sunday issue, he said, “ I went to Hyderabad to receive the B Form on Sunday. The thieves meanwhile entered and got joined one or two corporators into the Congress and put it on social media as if it was a big success. It was their delusive act.”

He indirectly targeted former Minister and Congress candidate Tummala Nageswararao he who had contested against him in the last election and was defeated. He is contesting against him once again in the ensuing Assembly polls. “Once again people will defeat the opportunist. That is not a big thing the same will happen in the coming days,” the Minister added.

He said that no matter how many conspiracies, no matter how many steps are taken, it is the BRS party that will finally win. It should be remembered that it is the BRS party that will touch the shore of victory.

Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, DCCB Chairman, SUDA chairma Bachu Vijyay Kumar and other leaders participated in the programme.