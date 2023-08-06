Live
- Death of babies sparks tension at Nandyal govt hospital
- Bronze statue of hero Krishna unveiled at Burripalem
- Banaganapalle: Deputy manager of private bank commits suicide
- Kurnool: Students told to stay away from ragging
- 500 cusecs water from Tungabhadra dam released to Anantapur
- Anantapur: Tomato farmers step up vigil after thefts from fields
- Naidu responsible for violence in Punganur
- Naidu murdered democracy: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Bandh peaceful in Chittoor
- Medical camp evokes good response at Palasa
Planting trees every citizen’s responsibility: Devarkadra MPDO
Mahbubnagar: Planting trees is the responsibility of each and every citizen and one must inculcate it as a habit so that it will enable us to protect our own environment and maintain the biodiversity balance.
While taking part in the Harithahaaram programme at Zillah Parishad High School in Kakukuntla mandal of Devarkadra constituency, Mandal Parishad Development Officer Srinivas along with the ZPHS Head Master Abdul Haq called upon the students and youth to take plantation programme as a movement and with a spirit to achieve the goal of making surroundings green and clean. Senior leader Kishan, ward member Govindamma, panchayat secretary Chandrasekhar and others took part in the programme.
