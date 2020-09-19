Plea filed to protect TTD property in Khammam

Hyderabad: On Friday, a High Court Bench headed By Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a public interest litigation filed by A Anjaiah, resident of Khanapur Haveli, Khammam seeking to direct the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to take steps to protect the valuable property of TTD Kalyana Mandapam, situated in Khammam town, which is in the possession of TTD since 1976 onwards.



Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy queried with the TTD counsel as to why it was not challenging the petition of the Khammam District Collector. Counsel for TTD B Rajeshwar Reddy informed the court that in the counter affidavit filed by TTD, it had specifically mentioned that TTD was in possession of the said property since 1975. Moreover, TTD was also planning to take legal action by approaching the endowment tribunal, he asserted.

However, Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy slammed the TTD for acting at a snail's pace and for not challenging the proceedings even when the said land was allotted to develop Street Vendors Market. "TTD has taken almost more than a month to take a decision. You don't have any alternative to go ahead with the case. It is up to you. But the court has to go by the averments," Justice Bollam stated.

Meanwhile, the TTD counsel submitted that the State government has illegally, without any notice, forcefully took the TTD property which was in possession since 1975. The revenue authority was not supposed to act like this. The issue pertains to the sentiments of people, he averred.

The court observed that it was a property dispute and there was no public interest involved in the matter. If TTD itself was not interested in its property, how can you depend upon a devotee, the bench pointed out.

The court granting one-week time to TTD to challenge the proceedings, adjourned the case to October 1.