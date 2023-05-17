  • Menu
Police identify 68 black spots in Khammam

Police, NRAI and engineering officials inspecting blac spots on Khammam to Wyra road on Wednesday.
Highlights

In an efforts to prevent accidents taking place, police have identified 68 black spots in the district, informed Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

Khammam: In an efforts to prevent accidents taking place, police have identified 68 black spots in the district, informed Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

The officials visited six black spot where accidents were occurring on Konijerla road on Khammam to Wyra stretch on Wednesday to analyse the factors causing fatal accidents and take preventive measures.

He said measures like setting up barricades, danger sign indicators, boards, stoppers, signal lights and blinking lights in the black spots have been taken by concerned departments to prevent road accidents.

Despite preventive measures, in four months in this year 250 road accidents occurred in which 78 persons died and 247 people injured last year. The incidents occurred due to over speeding, rash and negligent driving only, he added.

CP informed the District Road Safety Coordination Committee consisting of officials of different government departments including police, based on Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) had identified factors causing accidents and took preventive measures.

