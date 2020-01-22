Police warn of strict action against canvassing near polling stations

Suryapet: Kodad rural CI Shivaram Reddy appealed to all political parties leaders to follow the code of conduct on the polling day. On Tuesday, he conducted a meeting with all political party leaders at Tammera village and advised them to extend their cooperation for peaceful conduct of polls and also advised them not to carryout canvassing outside the polling station.

He informed that stringent action would be taken against those who distribute money and liquor to woo the voters. Suryapet Collector Amoy Kumar and Nalgonda In charge Collector V Chandra Shekar, in a press statement, announced holiday to all schools and colleges in the towns on Wednesday where the municipal elections are being conducted.

