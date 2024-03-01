Ponguleti visits hometown, inspects farmlands

Khammam: Minister for Revenue, Housing, and I&PR, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, made a meaningful visit to his hometown, Narayanapuram, located in the Kalluru mandal on Thursday. During the visit, he toured his farmlands, taking a keen interest in the ongoing cultivation.

Later during the day, the Minister conducted a comprehensive inspection around the village. Engaging with the local populace, he interacted with villagers to understand their concerns and challenges. The residents expressed their contentment with the initiatives undertaken during the Congress regime.

A special mention of gratitude came from the women of the village who appreciated the Congress government for the provision of free bus services. Ponguleti urged the community to actively utilise the benefits of government schemes like Gruha Jyothi and Mahalaxmi for their welfare and progress.