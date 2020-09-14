Probe ordered into irregularities in house allotment in Khammam

Khammam: District collector RV Karnan ordered inquiry on irregularities and illegalities in allotment of house sites by violating norms of TNGO's cooperative house building society in Khammam on the complaint of some employees.



Collector appointed additional collector (local bodies), revenue divisional officer, assistant director survey and lands and assistant city planner of municipal corporation as inquiry officers and directed them to conduct joint inspection and submit a detailed report on it within seven working days to him.

Three employees lodged a complaint about irregularities and illegalities in TNGO's cooperative house building to the government in 2013. On receiving the complaint, cooperative officials conducted an inquiry and submitted report to the government. Cooperative society representatives approached court and obtained a stay order.

Recently, MD Majeed, junior assistant of commercial Tax Department in Khammam complained the district collector about allotment of society land to ineligible, political persons and allotting government land to new employees and others. They also complained about the irregularities and illegalities. Considering the complaint, the district collector appointed an inquiry committee to bring out the facts about what was happening in the society. Complainant MD Majeed and Afzal Hassan said that as per government GO about 175 yards land was allotted to 1,616 employees who are members in the society before 2005. But, the society members occupied adjacent government land and allotted it to 1,400 employees and others by backing old GO and taking money. They demanded a detailed inquiry on the issue and punished them who made mistakes and to take the government land back.

Responding to the complaint, TNGOs house building society president E Srinivasa Rao said there are no irregularities in allotment of house and we have rectified small mistakes that took place earlier and now it is all as per norms. The sites allotment to the members is as per society norms, he informed. Rao also said there is a political pressure behind the allegations, no one shall question the sincerity of the committee working. The issue is in the court, he pointed.