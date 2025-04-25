PROTESTING TERRORIST ATTACK IN J&K: ‘Sathupalli town bandh’ tomorrow

Sathupalli: BJP State vice president and chairman of the regular training committee Machineni Dharma Rao expressed concern that the terrorist act in Jammu and Kashmir will choke and embitter the country. Speaking to reporters at the party division office on Thursday, he said that no one who committed a terrorist act will be spared.

He alleged that while the entire country is condemning this act with open arms, the professors and bureaucrats of the State are silent and are not saying anything. He expressed concern that terrorists are acting like this as a consequence of the Naxalism present in four States of the country.

“Jammu and Kashmir had become a good tourist destination in the past three years after the creation of Article 370; 1.7 crore tourists have used this area and 137 films have been made in the history of the region,” said Rao.

He said that the atrocities committed by the terrorists in such a region have left the people of the country in shock. He urged all the people, irrespective of caste and religion, to condemn this act with open arms. Adding a note on the unseasonal rainfalls causing damage to crops, he alleged, “The Congress is ignoring crisis of farmers. If they are affected by hailstorm in the State, the government should take measures to compensate them.” He demanded that the mango farmer who lost Rs 30,000 per acre and the paddy farmer Rs 20,000 per acre be paid, and that the government itself supply seeds for further agriculture. He suggested that district ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy should take up this responsibility. He demanded that the loss lists be announced in the panchayat offices. He said that the fruits of the Umed Act, which replaced the Vax Act, will be distributed equally to everyone. He asked the party ranks to organize large-scale peace rallies in protest against the terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, district Parliamentary Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara said that a Sathupalli town bandh will be organized on April 26 in protest of the terrorist act in Jammu and Kashmir. He asked everyone to make it successful regardless of caste and religion.

Leaders Ramakrishna, Subba Rao, Nageswara Rao, Vasantha Rao, Karthik, Bhaskarni Veeramraju, Paladugu Srinivas, Munna Mishra, Matta Prasad, Vijay, Parsa Rambabu and others participated in the programme.