Puvvada launches paddy procurement centre at Nelakondapalli

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launching a paddy procurement centre at Nelakondapalli in Khammam district on Friday
Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday launched a paddy procurement centre at Nekondapally in the district.

The Minister along with MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy, MLA K Upender Reddy, MLC Tata Madhusudhan participated in the programme.

He directed the officials to set up all the facilities for the farmers in the procurement centres in the district. He said CM KCR is giving the importance to the agricultural sector and spent more funds. CM KCR 's aim is to make farmers. He recalled the TRS government procured all the paddy in during the Covid pandemic.

He informed that after the procurement, payment will deposited directly into the farmers' accounts. He said the farmers should not entertain the middlemen. He informed the district opened 220 paddy procurement centres. He appealed to the farmers to utlise the facilities.

District Collector VP Gautham, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan, DRDO PD Vidhya Vandana, DSO Rajender and other officials were present.

