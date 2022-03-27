Puvvada reviews progress of dalit bandhu rollout

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday chaired a review meeting on the Dalit Bandhu scheme with special officers and public representatives.

District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, ZP Chairman Kamal Raj, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, and others officers were present at the meeting.

Addressing the officials in the meeting, Puvvada said the government has decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chintakani mandal.

He said that every Dalit family in Chintakani mandal should be benefitted from the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He said, that the beneficiaries of the scheme can decide on the units to make profits.

The units will be distributed in 25 villages from the Chintakani mandal. He informed that the government has appointed a special officer in every village to monitor the scheme. Interestingly, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkha who visited Chintakani on Saturday has warned that cases will be filed against the brokers who indulge in collecting money from the Dalits gained through the Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by the government.

He suggested the people not fall prey to the traps of the brokers in the name of Dalit Bandhu. He assured the Chintakani people that he will look into the matter that every Dalit benefits from the Dalit Bandhu scheme.