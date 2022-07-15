Puvvada visits low-lying areas in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday visited the low-lying areas in the city and interacted the residents whose houses are totally or partially submerged. He advised them to go shelters set up by the government.

The inflows has increased to 68 feet and it is estimated that it will reach to 75 feet

AMC Colony, Subhash Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Mithila Stadium are partially submerged and the residents were shifted to rescue shelters.

The Minister visited the partially submerged areas and spoke with the locals and suggested them to be careful or move to the rescue shelters until the situation comes under control. The Minister is seen standing in the water that reached upto his knees. Local officials, public representatives and Collector accompanied the Minister.