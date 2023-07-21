Rains cause havoc across Palamuru, officials offer no respite to people

Mahabubnagar: Incessant rains lashed across all the 5 districts of Palamuru region since past two days giving no respite to the people. While many low-lying areas got inundated in Mahbubnagar headquarters as the roads got flooded with drain and rainwater. In rural areas many cotton, paddy, maize farmers suffered crop losses due to flooding of their fields in the low-lying areas.

The district collector G Ravi Nayak and Superintendent of Police Narasimha had conducted review meetings with all the district officials and alerted them to be cautious and take all necessary measures to ensure no loss to human and cattle life due to continuous heavy rains.

According to Metrological department during the past 24 hours Mahabubngar district alone received 190mm of rain fall, with Mohammadabad, Nawabpet, Moosapet, and Jadcherla mandals receiving heavy rainfall exceeding more than 15mm of rain fall during the past one day. While Mahabubnagar rural received lowest rainfall of 2.8mm, Mohammandabad received the highest rainfall of 15.8millimeters in just a period of one day.

With the Metrological department predicting more rains in the coming two to three days, the district Collector has alerted all the district officials at the mandal and village levels to take advanced measures to avoid any possibility of loss of life and damage to property. Officials are advised to identify people living in old and dilapidated houses in villages and mandal headquarters and immediately evacuate them to take shelter in safe places, because there is a possibility of collapse and caving in of the ceiling of the already damaged houses due to continuous downpour of rains.

As the government had declared two days holidays due to heavy rains lately, many school and college students who had already left from their homes faced lot of problems due to rains. Many parents and students felt that the government should have declared the holiday well before so that the students had not have to face the hardships of going and coming back to the school in the rains. However, the farmers’ community are a happy lot as these rains are going to help recharge the bore wells, and enabled the paddy replantation season which is fast going to be taken up this season. It is estimated that paddy crop is going to be taken up over an extent of more than 9 lakh acres across Palamuru region this season.