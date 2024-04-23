Rajender Rao is Congress candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha : Ponnam

Khammam: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has informed that the Congress high command will make an official announcement of Velichala Rajender Rao as the party candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in one or two days.

Though the Congress has not yet finalised the candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Rajender Rao on Monday filed his nomination for the segment on behalf of the party.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar clarified that he along with Congress MLAs and leaders from the district had participated in the nomination programme of Rajender Rao on the instructions of the party high command and the official announcement in this regard would be made shortly.

The Minister said that after the first phase of election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the situation that the BJP would not come to power at the Centre for the third term and accused the Prime Ministe of stoking atmosphere of fear.

"Narendra Modi is not in a position to say what he did during 10 years of BJP rule. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister, who should lead the country, is disrupting the sovereignty and trying to create a divide between two religions in a peaceful country," Ponnam said.

He also stated that the Supreme Court should take Narendra Modi's inflammatory remarks as Suo Motu and should issue orders in this regard.