Rangareddy: Relocate Navy Radar station away from Damagundam, urges MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy

Rangareddy : In an assertive move, MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy from the BRS addressed concerns about the proposed construction of a Navy radar station in Damagundam, Puduru Mandal of Parigi Assembly Constituency during a parliamentary session under Rule 377.

Dr Reddy emphasised the potential threats posed to the 400-year-old Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, as well as the rich biodiversity of valuable forests and medicinal trees in the area due to the establishment of the radar station.

He appealed to the Union Defense Department to reconsider their decision, considering the historical and environmental significance of Damagundam.

Expressing apprehensions of the local community, the MP highlighted concerns about potential health issues that may arise following the establishment of the radar station. He disclosed that the residents of Puduru Mandal have raised strong objections to the project, reflecting widespread unease among the public.

The MP urged a shift in the location of the Navy radar station, advocating for the Defense Department to consider alternative sites that would not pose a threat to the temple, forests, and the well-being of the local population.